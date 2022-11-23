PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACCAR Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

