Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PTNQ opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43.

