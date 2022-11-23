Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $171.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.87. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,977 shares of company stock valued at $37,451,706. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

