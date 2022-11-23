Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Palomar worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares in the company, valued at $48,341,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,737 shares of company stock worth $1,914,350 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

