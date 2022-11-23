Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $28.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.15. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 47.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after purchasing an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.