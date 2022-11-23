Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives $757.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $757.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.