Paul J. Travers Acquires 4,400 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Travers acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,536.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,057.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vuzix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 8.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,359,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,834,000 after buying an additional 580,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vuzix by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 63.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 529,458 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 19.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

