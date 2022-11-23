Paul J. Travers Acquires 4,400 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Travers acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,536.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,057.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.53.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vuzix to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
