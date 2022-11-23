Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $208.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.44. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

