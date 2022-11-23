PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.91 on Friday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

