Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Down 7.5%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 59,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,811,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paysafe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Paysafe by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 927,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 588,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $4,364,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.