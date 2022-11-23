Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Down 7.5%

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 59,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,811,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
PSFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
