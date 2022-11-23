Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,623.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

