Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.55. 137,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,246,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

