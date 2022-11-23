Pembina Pipeline Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$47.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$53.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 259 shares of company stock valued at $11,420.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.76.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

