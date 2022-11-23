Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.