Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
