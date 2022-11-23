Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 326,045 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 383,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 203,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Performant Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.