Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 450.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

