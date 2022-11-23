Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.