Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

