Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 464.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Nucor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Nucor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

