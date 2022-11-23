Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 147 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 112.8% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2,078.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.91.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $377.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

