Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,058 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,769,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

