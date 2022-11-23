Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

