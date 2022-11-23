Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

