Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $89.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

