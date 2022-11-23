Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $502.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.40 and its 200-day moving average is $443.32. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $649.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

