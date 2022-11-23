Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.