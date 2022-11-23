Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after buying an additional 260,291 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,175,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 988,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

