Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IYR stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

