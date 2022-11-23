Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $226.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

