Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.74 and a 200 day moving average of $241.57. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.