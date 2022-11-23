Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 317.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,860,000 after purchasing an additional 143,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.76.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

