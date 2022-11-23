Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 29,239 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,239 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.59.

