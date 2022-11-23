Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,230,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

