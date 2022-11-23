Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 122,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
