Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSC stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $27.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

