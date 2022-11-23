PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 434,277 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.80.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
