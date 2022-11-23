Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 630 ($7.45) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PYTCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Investec raised Playtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

