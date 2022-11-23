POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Acquires $37,980.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 5.8 %

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 35.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 791,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About POINT Biopharma Global

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

