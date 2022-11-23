POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Acquires $37,980.00 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 5.8 %
POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 35.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 791,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
