Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Buys 58,132 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 58,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,803,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,561. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,808.04.

Porch Group Stock Down 9.1 %

PRCH stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

