Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

POR stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

