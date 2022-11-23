POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.