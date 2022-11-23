POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
POSCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
About POSCO
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.