Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POSH shares. Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Poshmark Stock Performance

Poshmark stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -0.35. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,417 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

