PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
PowerFleet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.12 on Monday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
