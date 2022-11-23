PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.12 on Monday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

