PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

