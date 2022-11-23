Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $79.47

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.47, but opened at $76.53. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1,832 shares changing hands.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 692.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

