Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $79.47

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.47, but opened at $76.53. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 1,832 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.89.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
