Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRLD. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $6.49 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

