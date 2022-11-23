Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Downgraded by Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRLD. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.
Prelude Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $6.49 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.