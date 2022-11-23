Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,938,000 after buying an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFG stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.