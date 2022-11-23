Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,557 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

