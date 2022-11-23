Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

NYSE:PLD opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

