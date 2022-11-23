ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,865,000 after acquiring an additional 458,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,866,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

ONLN stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08.

